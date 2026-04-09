Trade show relocated, delayed and shortened

MORRISBURG – Yesterday, the South Dundas Chamber of Commerce officially announced their plans for the 24th annual Home and Trade Show.

“Due to renovations at the Morrisburg Arena, the South Dundas Chamber of Commerce opted for moving the 24th annual Home and Trade Show to Saturday, May 30, one-day-only to Earl Baker Park,” Chamber President Randy North told The Leader in a media release. He explained that while the arena entranceway renovations necessitated the change of location, the SDCC also opted to change the date. “The date was postponed until the end of May in anticipation of sunnier weather,” said North.

“Feedback from many Chamber members indicated a preference for a one-day, versus a two-day event,” said North. He further explained that a one-day event also simplifies logistics of display setup, minimizes staffing requirements and eliminates the need for overnight security.

The plan is for vendors and displays to be under a big tent or outdoors under their own tents.

North said that vendor interest in this year’s show started slow, but since the beginning of April: “the show is starting to blossom.”

While the location will be different, admission will still be free and many entertaining attractions are being lined up for the event including Magician Chris Pilsworth, Ray’s Reptiles, a drone demonstration, food trucks, South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services display, along with home improvement exhibits, businesses, crafters and more.

“The Chamber looks forward to hosting this event in such a special waterfront location,” said North.