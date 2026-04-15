Obituary – Natalie Coutu

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Natalie Coutu of Morrisburg, age 45. Loving companion of Chris Harrington. Loving mother of Christian Markell and Mackenzie Harrington. Dear sister-in-law of Vicky Daguerre of Embrun. Dear aunt of Sebastien and Nadia Daguerre. She was predeceased by her parents Gerald and Carole Coutu (nee Daguerre) and her brothers Marc Coutu and Alain Daguerre.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Natalie’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday, May 3rd from 1-4 p.m. Donations to a trust fund for Christian and Mackenzie would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.