Accommodation shortages significantly challenge theatres

MORRISBURG – If you ask an Artistic Director what’s most challenging about producing live theatre, the answer might surprise you.

“One of the most challenging aspects of producing theatre these days is accommodating actors and crew,” says Upper Canada Playhouse Artistic Director Donnie Bowes. “And this issue is shared by virtually every theatre company in the country. This is especially true in rural communities that are a distance from their homes and where there are fewer options. Artistic Directors are even programming shows with smaller casts to accommodate the challenge.”

While the challenge is significant, there is something that locals can do to help, such as renting a room in their home, or making available apartments or houses that The Playhouse can rent on behalf of those seeking accommodation.

Every year the Playhouse welcomes many actors, musicians and technical staff who spend time in our community working on the Upper Canada Playhouse’s productions.

Their contracts are mostly for a six-week period while a few are for several months.

Some need to find options within walking distance of The Playhouse while others can be a reasonable distance away for those who have transportation.

Some of the most common questions people ask when thinking about hosting a Playhouse actor or technician are what exactly is expected of them as hosts and if they are they compensated for it. These visiting company members have left their own homes for a period of time and need the basic safe and clean housing opportunities anyone would expect while spending time away. This would basically involve a private bedroom and the use of a kitchen to prepare their meals. All guests pay $125 per week and their hosts receive tickets to the production they are appearing in.

“There are some actors who’ve been hosted by the same family for several years and long-lasting friendships have been created because of it,” adds Bowes.

Every season the accommodation situation becomes more challenging for The Playhouse. The emergence of airbnb’s is one factor as well as their usual hosts moving or renting their rooms or apartments permanently.

“As we gear up for the start of our 2026 season we really appreciate as many people as possible considering hosting a Playhouse visiting actor or crew in their home or renting a property to The Playhouse so we can house them,” said Bowes. “Then it’s on with the show!”