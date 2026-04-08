This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 8, 2026

April 8, 2026 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • South Dundas has second highest growth rate in SDG Counties;
  • Guilty plea for Iroquois woman in Carleton Place murder;
  • Lloyd McMillan Equipment Ltd. celebrating 50 years;
  • Easter Egg Hunts in Matilda Park, Williamsburg, and Morrisburg;
  • Chamber of Commerce Trade Show relocated, delayed, and shortened;
  • Editorial – Ford expands control over councils;
  • Eleanor Pietersma retires from Iroquois Library;
  • SDUFC Futsal Season concludes;
  • Accommodation shortages significantly challenge theatres;
  • These stories and much more!

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