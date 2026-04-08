This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 8, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- South Dundas has second highest growth rate in SDG Counties;
- Guilty plea for Iroquois woman in Carleton Place murder;
- Lloyd McMillan Equipment Ltd. celebrating 50 years;
- Easter Egg Hunts in Matilda Park, Williamsburg, and Morrisburg;
- Chamber of Commerce Trade Show relocated, delayed, and shortened;
- Editorial – Ford expands control over councils;
- Eleanor Pietersma retires from Iroquois Library;
- SDUFC Futsal Season concludes;
- Accommodation shortages significantly challenge theatres;
- These stories and much more!
Purchase your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning each Thursday morning. For the full picture with all the news, subscribe to The Leader.
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