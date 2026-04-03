North Dundas man charged in child sexual assault

HUNTSVILLE — OPP are appealing for help from the public after a man from North Dundas was charged in the alleged sexual assault of two children in the Muskoka region during March Break.

Officers from the Huntsville OPP detachment began investigating two reported sexual assaults at a resort in the Huntsville area on March 18. That week was March Break for most schools in Ontario.

Police say the suspect identified himself as a police officer and assaulted two children. The subsequent investigation determined the suspect had travelled to the area from another region.

On March 28, OPP arrested and charged 64-year-old Stephen Robert Lynn of North Dundas with 12 charges including, three counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years old; three counts of sexual interference; two counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years; two counts of indecent exposure to a person under 16 years; one count of personation of a peace officer; and one count of failing to comply with a prohibition order regarding children.

Lynn remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 8.

Police are asking for help from the public as investigators believe there may be other victims. Lynn is known to operate a dark-coloured Mini Cooper and has previously performed at children’s events. There is no statute of limitations on sexual offences. Anyone who may have been in contact with Lynn or has information, is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Police say reports can be made regardless of where or when an incident may have occurred in Ontario.

Anonymous reports may be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Several OPP units supported the investigation, including the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry detachment, the Criminal Behaviour Analysis Section, the Forensic Interview Team, the Forensic Identification Service, and the East Region Major Crime team.