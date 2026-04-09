Soccer registration deadline April 12

IROQUOIS – This Sunday, April 12, is the registration deadline for South Dundas United’s summer soccer leagues.

Founded in 1996, South Dundas United FC (formerly the South Dundas Soccer Association) runs an 11-week summer soccer league for youth soccer players based in Iroquois. This year, players born between 2008 and 2022 may register. The not-for-profit soccer club operates leagues at the Under-5, U-7, U-9, U-11, U-14, and U-18 levels. All leagues are co-ed, and all games and training take place on Saturdays.

Last summer, 454 players were registered. Affordability and accessibility are hallmarks of the SDUFC soccer program explained club president Phil Blancher.

“Volunteers work hard to keep our registration fees as low as possible, ensuring there is opportunity for anyone who wants to play,” he told The Leader.

For the past three years, fees have been capped at $50 per player, and all players with all abilities are welcome. This season is set to kick off on May 16, and will run until July 25.

Blancher stressed the importance of registering before the deadline.

“Our leagues are scaled based on the registrations on file at the deadline. An influx of late registrations is great, but it makes it very difficult to place players on teams after the league numbers are already set.”

He cited the 2025 summer season, which had one league with four teams that should have been six teams. A large number of late registrations caused that league to be the wrong size.

Recognizing that everyone is stretched with the way the economy is, the organization added additional payment methods to help work with everyone’s budgets this year.

After completing an overhaul of the three municipal soccer fields last year with new soccer goals, the club has new portable soccer goals arriving this spring for all U-5, U-7, and U-9 players. A new equipment shed will be installed sometime this spring at the municipal soccer field too, built by Seaway District High School students.

“We’re very fortunate to have a great number of corporate sponsors including many local businesses and groups,” he said. “That sponsorship means player fees can be reasonable, and families are not covering some of the capital costs for equipment purchases.”

Registration for the summer soccer season is available on the club’s website at www.southdundasunited.ca/2026-registration. Adult soccer options are available as well.