This week’s headlines in The Leader — April 1, 2026

April 1, 2026 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Health care and education top Sunshine List;
  • Legion Branch 370 celebrates 80 years;
  • Some-bunny enjoyed Saturday’s Easter Breakfast in Iroquois;
  • Vision for Iroquois facilities has historical implications;
  • Editorial – Sunshine List a grotesque Ford folly;
  • Futsal semifinal results;
  • Morrisburg Curling Club championships;
  • A harvest of classic country hits will be delivered by The Plowboys;
  • Roots artist Kaia Kater to play Acoustic Stage April 11;
  • These stories and more!

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