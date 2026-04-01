This week’s headlines in The Leader — April 1, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Health care and education top Sunshine List;
- Legion Branch 370 celebrates 80 years;
- Some-bunny enjoyed Saturday’s Easter Breakfast in Iroquois;
- Vision for Iroquois facilities has historical implications;
- Editorial – Sunshine List a grotesque Ford folly;
- Futsal semifinal results;
- Morrisburg Curling Club championships;
- A harvest of classic country hits will be delivered by The Plowboys;
- Roots artist Kaia Kater to play Acoustic Stage April 11;
- These stories and more!
Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online beginning each Thursday morning.
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