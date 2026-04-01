Careless driver charged after natural gas facility crash

MORRISBURG — A 21-year-old driver from Ottawa has been charged following a single-vehicle collision with natural gas lines at an Enbridge pipeline station two kilometres north of Morrisburg.

Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP officers responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. on March 29. A southbound vehicle on County Road 31 (Bank Street) crossed the road, exiting the road, struck a fence and collided with natural gas lines at the Enbridge Morrisburg TBS (Town Border Station). Enbridge was notified of the collision, and South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene around 3:45 a.m. Cornwall/SDG Paramedics also attended the scene.

The vehicle struck some of the piping within the facility and the driver was not on the scene when SDFES crews arrived.

According to SDFES, there was significant damage to the vehicle and the equipment within the compound. Natural gas was venting when SDFES crews arrived. Firefighters remained on the scene to monitor the situation while Enbridge stabilized the scene.

SDFES personnel were released about three hours after arriving on the scene.

“Repairs are ongoing and Enbridge has been very proactive in communicating with us,” South Dundas Chief Administrative Officer and acting Fire Chief Ben de Haan told The Leader. “South Dundas has offered to work with Enbridge if any service outages need to be communicated to the community.”

The unidentified driver was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act, said OPP Sergeant Erin Cranton. No injuries were reported.