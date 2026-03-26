Tomlinson’s overhead conveyor gets the nod from council

SOUTH DUNDAS – R.W. Tomlinson Ltd.’s vision for the future of their Universal Terminals site in South Dundas includes a more efficient link between their dock on the south side of Lakeshore Drive and their industrial lands on the north side of Lakeshore Drive.

They would like that link to be an overhead conveyor system traversing the waterfront roadway.

On March 18th, R.W. Tomlinson Ltd. presented a vision for the future of the Universal Terminals site to the South Dundas Council because they want to ensure that council is supportive of their vision before commencing the engineering and approval processes for the pricey infrastructure.

Since acquiring the Morrisburg facility in 2022, the company has focused on improving the site and engaging with local stakeholders and their Public Liaison Committee. They have already invested millions of dollars into remediating soils at the location and are now prepared to spend millions more to upgrade the existing dock face.

This particular improvement will allow a wider variety of vessel types to use the terminal, which in turn expands the types of goods that can be both imported and exported through the region. With provincial and federal permits expected to be in place this summer, construction on the dock is slated to begin in the winter of 2026.

Currently, bulk materials are handled at the facility by being stored on the dock and trucked across Lakeshore Drive to County Road 2. To improve this process, Tomlinson is proposing an elevated conveyor system to cross over Lakeshore Drive.

This new system is designed to shift bulk goods more efficiently while simultaneously helping to reduce truck traffic crossing the road. The company is currently asking council for input on the agreement needed to facilitate this crossing, noting that securing an easement will help them better control the substantial engineering and design costs involved in the project.

In the Tomlinson report, the terminal’s ongoing value to the local economy was recently highlighted by its role in facilitating the delivery of a large component to the Alinova soy processing plant in Morrisburg.

By building a more capable and efficient port, Tomlinson representatives say they will provide local businesses with low-cost, low-emission marine transport options that offer better access to both domestic and international markets.

South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad thanked Tomlinson for the remediation work that has taken place.

South Dundas Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre said: “It sounds like there is a benefit to the conveyor system.” He also suggested that it should have a pleasing appearance both for area residents and for those visiting the area: “It’s our waterfront.”

“Thanks for making this investment in South Dundas,” said South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward, calling their efforts of remediating the local brownfield “a Cinderella story. I’m in full support and I’m excited to see what you will do next.”