New 210-unit Iroquois subdivision in the works

SOUTH DUNDAS – The Iroquois area is slated for significant growth, with another 210 residential units currently in the planning stages.

The concept plan for the Chase Meadows subdivision was unveiled during a public meeting on March 18 in Morrisburg, marking the initial steps for this large-scale project.

Representatives from the property owners, Grant and Allister Properties Ltd., presented a vision that requires an Official Plan Amendment to expand the Iroquois residential district boundary and a bylaw amendment to rezone the 33-acre property from “rural” to “residential second density holding.”

The proposed subdivision consists of 70 single-detached dwellings and 70 semi-detached dwellings (which provide 140 units), totalling 210 new housing units for the area.

The “holding” status on the zoning is intended to be lifted once water and wastewater services are made available to the property.

Located at 10984 County Road 2, just east of the current Iroquois boundary on the north side of the road, the development has already drawn attention from the local community.

About a dozen residents attended the meeting with a few voicing concerns regarding pedestrian safety for those traveling along County Road 2, environmental considerations for the existing watercourse on the property, and the logistics of site access. Specifically, residents questioned the proposal of a single entrance in an area where SDG Counties has historically limited access points.

Planner Peter Young noted that subdivisions operate under different rules regarding entrance approvals.

While SDG Counties has not yet received a formal application, the property owners expect to submit the plan of subdivision later this year. South Dundas council has yet to make a final decision on the necessary amendments but is expected to deliberate on the matter next month.