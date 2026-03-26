Survey shows weak demand for municipal services in Riverside

MORRISBURG — If municipal water and sewer services were made available to property owners in Riverside Heights, only 14 per cent would likely connect to them. That was the result of a survey of the approximately 85 property owners in the hamlet east of Morrisburg, as the Municipality of South Dundas plans for its eastern service connection with the St. Lawrence Parks Commission.

In July 2025, the Ontario government announced over $82 million for the SLPC properties along Lake St. Lawrence in South Dundas and South Stormont. Part of that funding is to pay for connecting attractions like the Upper Canada Village to municipal services. For over six years, representatives from the two municipalities and the SLPC have been discussing the expansion projects.

As part of the planning process, South Dundas surveyed the property owners in Riverside Heights, and held a public information meeting on potentially connecting existing homes to municipal services. Only 22 surveys were completed. South Dundas’ Chief Administrative Officer Ben deHaan said staff extrapolated the results based on the responses. Using that data presented at council, only 14 per cent or 12 residences would likely connect to services. Another 50 per cent or 43 residences would be “policy sensitive” connections while 36 per cent or 30 residences would be unlikely to connect to municipal services if they were available.

deHaan told council that outside of connecting Riverside Heights homes to the water/wastewater service extension, there were no private properties that benefit.

“Like 90 per cent of the remaining property that is along that 11 kilometre stretch is owned by the province. They may have future intention to develop it but there’s nothing that’s been committed to as of yet.”

Determining the interest in connecting properties in Riverside Heights to municipal services is important for the project as that selects the route for the services. If there are no connections to properties in Riverside Heights, then the new service lines would run south of County Road 2 on SLPC property. That would change how much of the extension would be paid for by South Dundas in the future, and how much by the customer (SLPC). If there are to be connections, then the services would be on the north side of CR 2 between the road and Riverside Drive, making the water/wastewater demarkation point further east. This adds to the operational costs of services which are paid for by all water/wastewater users.

Mayor Jason Broad told council that there has been lobbying at the provincial level to both Infrastructure Ontario, which manages all government-owned properties, and the Ministry of Rural Affairs about opening more SLPC land to private ownership or development.

Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre said if no homes wanted to connect, there should be some “stubs” that would allow future connections if needed.

“That way we can plan for a future water main to service some of the residents,” he suggested adding that if the effects of future droughts are felt by residents in that area, municipal services could become available. “I would hate to miss that opportunity in the future.”

Councillor Danielle Ward asked if residents would have to pay a connection charge to the municipal services, and was told yes they would. Current connection charges are $6,150 for water, and $6,150 for wastewater. That would bring the services to the property, but not cover the cost of connecting those services to a home. She said she was interested in what financing charges and deferred payment plans would be available to residents to entice them to join.

Councillor Tom Smyth confirmed that regardless of what price was offered to residents to connect, that those homeowners would still have to pay for decommissioning of their existing wells and septic systems.

Staff will share the results of the survey with property owners in Riverside Heights, while also investigating if the SLPC is willing to support potential connections within Riverside Heights.