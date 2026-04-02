A harvest of classic country hits will be delivered by The Plowboys

SOUTH DUNDAS – Morrisburg’s Upper Canada Playhouse will fill with the sounds of traditional country music when the popular and legendary five-piece band The Plowboys hit the stage April 14 to 19 with The Plowboys: This Is Country Music keeping country music alive one hit at a time.

Formed in the heart of Eastern Ontario, The Plowboys are a tight-knit group of musicians brought together by their love for traditional country tunes.

They’ve cultivated a signature style that pays homage to the legends that paved the way while adding their own unique flair.

From toe-tapping honky-tonk numbers by Buck Owens and Ray Price to soulful ballads from Merle Haggard and Jim Reeves, their performances are a journey through the timeless landscapes of country storytelling.

Whether you’re a seasoned two-stepper or a newcomer to the country music scene, The Plowboys invite you to join them on this musical journey.

Audiences are invited to catch this live performance and experience the magic firsthand. Saddle up and get ready for a toe-tappin’, rhinestone-shinin’ good time where the roots run deep and the music shines even brighter!

Since 2016 The Plowboys have become a fixture in the Eastern Ontario music scene connecting with audiences through the universal language of country music. It’s also a visually entertaining show with hilarious moments that’ll keep audiences tapping their toes and having a good laugh at the same time.

Step into The Plowboys’ world and you’ll find a stage adorned with glimmering rhinestone suits that reflect the bright spirit of their music. They’re a symbol of the band’s commitment to bringing a touch of glamour to the rustic charm of country music. Enjoy the music of Hank Williams, Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, George Jones, Hank Snow, Roger Miller, Jim Reeves, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Charley Pride, Statler Brothers and more plus some original Plowboys’ songs as well. Traditional country music, crying steel guitar, heartbreak harmonies, some country humour and Rhinestone suits-who could ask for more.

The Plowboys features Scott Haggerty on lead vocals and guitar, Brockville and Area Music and Performing Arts Hall of Fame inductee Al Torrance on lead guitar, Jim Haggerty on base, Brad Baldwin on drums and Ottawa Valley Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Andy Schick on steel guitar. The Plowboys invite you to join them on this musical journey at Upper Canada Playhouse and catch the magic firsthand. Originally, The Plowboys planned to perform at the Upper Canada Playhouse in 2027, but due to a scheduling conflict for Elbows Up: Canada’s Country Stars, The Plowboys were selected as a suitable replacement country show. The Plowboys: This Is Country Music runs April 14-19, show times are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.