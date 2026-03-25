This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 25, 2026

March 25, 2026 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • New 210-unit Iroquois subdivision in the works;
  • Overhead conveyor gets the nod from council;
  • Survey shows weak demand for municipal services in Riverside;
  • 68th Seaway season underway;
  • Plaza user fees – next step feedback;
  • Cost of SDG Council decreased in 2025, to jump 30 per cent;
  • Opposition to Chess Road property zoning amendment;
  • Editorial – Go plant a tree;
  • DuffleBag Theatre brings interactive charm to Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • These stories and more.

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