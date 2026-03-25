This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 25, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- New 210-unit Iroquois subdivision in the works;
- Overhead conveyor gets the nod from council;
- Survey shows weak demand for municipal services in Riverside;
- 68th Seaway season underway;
- Plaza user fees – next step feedback;
- Cost of SDG Council decreased in 2025, to jump 30 per cent;
- Opposition to Chess Road property zoning amendment;
- Editorial – Go plant a tree;
- DuffleBag Theatre brings interactive charm to Upper Canada Playhouse;
- These stories and more.
Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online beginning each Thursday morning.
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