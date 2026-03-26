DuffleBag Theatre brings interactive charm to Upper Canada Playhouse

SOUTH DUNDAS – The “almost world famous,” DuffleBag Theatre was in Morrisburg, Saturday at the Upper Canada Playhouse to present Robin Hood.

While most shows are productions presented for the audience, the DuffleBag Theatre, which specializes in children’s shows, kicked of Saturday’s performance by telling the family-filled audience: “We are here to do a show with you.”

Dufflebag’s narrator Mya Leworthy skillfully interacted with the audience, making a handful of young theatre-goers the stars of the show.

Marcus Lundgren and Rod Keith, DuffleBag’s artistic director and general manager were the supporting cast, who kept the laughs coming using their improv. skills along with ‘Dad jokes’ and musical references to keep the children and adults alike entertained.

Lundgren was Friar Tuck and Little John while Keith was the Sheriff of Nottingham.

The interactivity had the audience alert, and enthralled looking forward to their cues to cheer, boo and even huzzah.

“It was a fun performance and a chance for The Playhouse to offer young audiences theatre that they can not only enjoy, but actually be a part of,” said Upper Canada Playhouse Artistic Director Donnie Bowes.

Close to 200 kids enjoyed the performance along with their family members who not only enjoyed the show but had fun seeing the children get on stage and actually play characters in the show.

This is the third time DuffleBag Theatre has been at the Upper Canada Playhouse and for anyone who missed the opportunity to introduce their youngest family members to live theatre, there will be another chance later this year when they return in November presenting Peter Pan.

After the performance the children were invited to have their photos taken with the cast and to actually meet the actors. The company reminds everyone that they’ll be back here in Morrisburg at the Upper Canada Playhouse November 6 and 7 with their production of Peter Pan. DuffleBag is also popular with schools and the November performances will also be attended by local schools in addition to the general public.

The day after their Playhouse performance the DuffleBag cast were off to Cambridge for a couple of shows. “It’s amazing how popular this company has become since its inception in 1992 and also how many countries they have visited with their participatory live theatre experience for young people,” said Bowes. “They even perform as far away as Singapore. DuffleBag has become a favourite experience for the young people of our area as well. We all look forward to their next visit in November.”