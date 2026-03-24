South Stormont CAO David Barrick departs

LONG SAULT – In a statement released Tuesday afternoon (March 24), South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis announced the departure of Township Chief Administrative Officer David Barrick.

“On behalf of Council, I am writing to share that our Chief Administrative Officer, David Barrick, will be departing the organization,” McGillis wrote. “We would like to thank David for his work in expanding the Township’s communications platform and strengthening community engagement, notably through the establishment of the Term of Council Highlights document.”

The mayor added that Barrick contributed to reduced budget requests in the 2026 budget process and achieved insurance-related savings for the Township.

“We are grateful for the positive impact David has made on the organization and wish him continued success in his future endeavours,” McGillis continued. “The Township of South Stormont will offer no further comment on this matter at this time.”

South Stormont council held a special council meeting on Monday (March 23), moving into closed session. The reason disclosed on the council agenda for the closed session was “Personal Matter About an Identifiable Individual, Labour Relations and Employee Negotiations and Advice that is Subject to Solicitor Client Privilege. Specifically: Employee Effectiveness.”

Barrick was hired in fall 2025 and took over from retiring CAO Debi Lucas on January 1, 2026.

At the time, Barrick said he felt like he was returning to his roots, as his grandparents are from the area.

“I grew up visiting family in South Stormont, so this is an exciting opportunity to contribute to South Stormont’s continued growth and success,” said Barrick at the time of his hiring.

In 2025, South Stormont used a third-party recruiting company, Legacy Search Partners, to fill the vacant role.

Barrick has nearly two decades of municipal experience, both as an elected official and in administration. He served on council in the Niagara Region municipality of Port Colborne and was later elected to Niagara Regional Council.

Barrick moved into administration, taking over as interim CAO of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority in 2018. He was then appointed CAO of the City of Brampton, where he served until the city’s council voted to replace him in 2022. Council later issued a public apology in 2023 for the events surrounding his departure.

At the time of the apology, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the city would hire him back if it could. From 2023 until August 2025, Barrick was CAO of Thames Centre, a municipality east of London.