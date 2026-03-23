Obituary – Allan Gowanlock

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on March 20, 2026, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 61 years to Joan (nee Barnett). Allan is survived by his daughters Pam Mullin (Bruce) of Iroquois and Karen Gowanlock of Peterborough, his grandchildren Tyler Mullin (Reagan Belanger), Toby Mullin (Abby Foley), Teisha Thurler (Jake), Fletcher Boultbee as well as his great-grandchildren Willow Mullin, Raiden Ouellet, Georgie and Reggie Thurler. Dear brother-in-law of Wendy Gowanlock of Barrie, Don Barnett (Betty) of Singhampton, and Beryl Barnett of Stayner. He was predeceased by his parents Jack and Eva Gowanlock (nee Chrysler) who raised their three children in Flesherton, his brothers Edwin and Ross, his sister-in-law Donna, and his brother-in-law Terry. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews.

Allan taught science and was a department head at North Dundas District High School from 1965-1998. He spent his summers delivering ice for Capital City Ice, was an avid curler, he was very active in the United church, he loved spending time in his bush and he loved to drive.

Funeral Arrangements

The family will receive friends at Lakeshore Drive United Church in Morrisburg on Wednesday, March 25th from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon. A light luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Lakeshore Drive United Church or Cornwall Hospice would be greatly appreciated. If you are making donations, please include the following note with your gift, “please notify the family” at wj.gowanlock@gmail.com. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.