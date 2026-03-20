Obituary – Beverley Paris

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, Bev Paris (nee Brunt) of Iroquois, age 70. Loving wife of Bob Paris for 33 years. She is survived by Bob’s daughter Brigitte Cere (Martin) of Gatineau, his son Ian Paris of Ottawa and his grandchildren Marc-André (Sarah Zbida), Mauve, Isabelle, Caroline (Simon Brière), Véronique (Alex Proulx), Hugo (Léanne Bégin), William, Félix and Sophie. Dear sister of Allan (Sandra) of Williamsburg, Peter (Brenda) of Williamsburg and Doug (Mary) of Ottawa. Sister-in-law of Lorraine Taite (late Neville) of Ottawa and Patricia Marsh (late Steve) of Ottawa. She was predeceased by her parents Bernard and Liz Brunt (nee Heckman). She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Bev’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Iroquois on Saturday, April 11th from 2-5 p.m. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.