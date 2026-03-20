Obituary – Timothy Charles Burrell

Suddenly in Iroquois, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. Tim Burrell of Iroquois at the age of 64. Husband of Cynthia Cochrane. Dear father of Amanda Burrell, Mindy Gauthier, Hudson and Isobel Burrell. Dear son of Charles Burrell (Diana Hoy) and the late Gail Burrell (nee Summers). Dear brother of Andy (Donna) and Diane Burrell. Loving grandfather of Logan, Aralon, and Felix. Tim will be fondly remembered by his 2 nephews many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held this summer at St. John’s Riverside Cemetery in Cardinal. Donations to the charity of your choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home Cardinal. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.