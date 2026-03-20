Obituary – Larry Barkley

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, Larry Barkley of Hulbert, age 73. Loving companion of Esther Cecereu. Dear father of Jason Barkley and Jody Barkley (Tiffany). Dear brother of Donna English (late Leonard), Dean Barkley (Marie) and Leland Barkley. Larry will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Clarissa, Madison and Bryson Barkley. He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Gladys Barkley (nee James) and his sister Edna Barkley. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.