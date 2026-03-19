SDG Counties seeks public input for roadside tree planting program

CORNWALL – The roadside tree planting program run by SDG Counties has become a contentious issue, prompting council to seek more public input on the future of the program.

The tree planting program, which plants trees on the right of way of SDG Counties roads to act as a wind break in open areas, is currently paused until changes are made. This is to help prevent drifting snow across County Roads. However, the program has run afoul of both farmers and supporters of the measures.

In February, council heard a deputation from the Glengarry Federation of Agriculture on the impact of tree planting along the right of way. The presentation claimed that there were economic losses to farmers as trees planted too close to production fields can impact crops. And the point was made that the roots of some trees have encroached on to private property from the right of way.

Past issues with the tree planting program led to the discovery of some farms having also encroached into the Counties’ right of way when planting.

Following the February 9 Committee of the Whole meeting, SDG Counties CAO Maureen Adams told council they had received several submissions from the public about tree planting. At the March 16 meeting, a petition was also accepted by council, this time in support of the roadside tree planting program.

Warden François Landry clarified that discussions about the program do not mean that the program is going to end.

Councillor Steve Densham (North Stormont) said that while he agreed with holding a second public meeting to hear from those supporting the roadside tree planting program, he also wanted the proposed Agricultural Advisory Committee of council to be formed.

Councillor Theresa Bergeron (North Dundas) supported a public meeting and also supported continuing the program.

“The bottom line is we want to prevent snow drifting on the roads in the winter,” she told council. “We should be planting trees. We have to come to some consensus. Maybe those farmers who object to trees being planted would have to come up with an alternative method to prevent drifting.”

Councillors Bryan McGills (South Stormont) and Lachlan McDonald (South Glengarry) also supported holding a public meeting, with McDonald adding it should be in the evening so that residents could attend.

While supporting holding another committee meeting, Councillor Tony Fraser (North Dundas) said road safety was a Counties responsibility.

“We need to have safe roads. We need to be mindful of the people who commute to work at length. They need to be able to get to their businesses/their work in a safe fashion,” Fraser said.

Densham reiterated that he did not want this debate to be farmers versus non-farmers and that some of the comments he has received are from the agricultural community supporting the program.

Councillor Carma Williams (North Glengarry) said that while public opinion is important, council needs to move forward on the issue.

“Though I think public input is always important, I am not sure at this point in time that another public meeting is really going to make much of a difference,” she said.

Councillors Jason Broad and Marc St. Pierre (both South Dundas) did not contribute to the discussion, but voted in favour of holding the second public meeting.

Council opted to hold a second meeting, April 7 at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the SDG Counties administration building in Cornwall.