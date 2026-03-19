Community Living Dundas County celebrates 50 years

March 19, 2026 Phillip Blancher – Local Journalism Initiative Reporter News
Raising the Flag to celebrate 50 years at Community Living Dundas County — Dignitaries were on hand to raise a ceremonial flag in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Community Living Dundas County March 10. Pictured above with the flag before it was raised are (l-r): Adrian Bugelli — executive assistant for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn, Brenda Laviolette — executive director of CLDC, Dave Connors — CLDC board chair, Laurie Millard — director of supports and services for CLDC, Jason Broad — South Dundas mayor, and Marc St. Pierre — South Dundas deputy mayor. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

MORRISBURG – Guests were on-hand March 10 as Community Living Dundas County celebrated its 50th anniversary with a party, and a ceremonial flag raising. Opened in March 1976, the organization supports adults with intellectual disabilities in the community.

CLDC Executive Director Brenda Laviolette welcomed the more than 75 guests and dignitaries, thanking them for their support for the organization and in celebrating their 50th anniversary.

“Fifty years of developing relationships with the community, caring about each other, seizing opportunities, having fun, and inspiring possibilities,” she said to the group.

Sharing greetings from the Municipality of South Dundas, Mayor Jason Broad said CLDC is a powerful symbol of inclusion, respect, and belief that everyone in the community deserves to belong.

“For a half century, Community Living has helped build a stronger and more compassionate community. One where people are supported to live with dignity, independence, and opportunity. The success is the result of the dedication of the staff and all the volunteers.”

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