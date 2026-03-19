Community Living Dundas County celebrates 50 years

MORRISBURG – Guests were on-hand March 10 as Community Living Dundas County celebrated its 50th anniversary with a party, and a ceremonial flag raising. Opened in March 1976, the organization supports adults with intellectual disabilities in the community.

CLDC Executive Director Brenda Laviolette welcomed the more than 75 guests and dignitaries, thanking them for their support for the organization and in celebrating their 50th anniversary.

“Fifty years of developing relationships with the community, caring about each other, seizing opportunities, having fun, and inspiring possibilities,” she said to the group.

Sharing greetings from the Municipality of South Dundas, Mayor Jason Broad said CLDC is a powerful symbol of inclusion, respect, and belief that everyone in the community deserves to belong.

“For a half century, Community Living has helped build a stronger and more compassionate community. One where people are supported to live with dignity, independence, and opportunity. The success is the result of the dedication of the staff and all the volunteers.”