Cass Bridge tender under budget

CORNWALL – SDG Counties council approved a $3,577,018.20 bid from Bowmanville-based Clearwater Structures for the two-year rehabilitation project of the Cass Bridge on County Road 31 south of Winchester.

The extensive project that will begin this Spring, will see a full deck replacement and other improvements for the three-span bridge that was built in 1971.

Clearwater Structures was the lowest of seven bids, the highest of which was for $5.23 million. The winning bid was more than $460,000 under the budgeted $4.1 million amount council had approved in December 2025.

Stage One of the project will take place from May to November this year, with the southbound lane closed for reconstruction. The northbound lane of CR31 will have traffic lights controlling the one-lane traffic. Approximately 5,000 vehicles per day on average use the bridge. Both lanes will be open during the winter season. Stage Two of the project will take place from May-November 2027.

Council approved the tender at their March 16 meeting.

Council also approved a bid of $381,079.00 by Duncor Enterprises for micro-surfacing various County Roads this year. Staff proposed including a change order to add $113,603 to the project for a portion of County Road 3. Council had budgeted $610,000 for micro-surfacing.

Manager of Capital Works – Roads, Dana Grant, supported the move as council had originally budgeted in December for the CR3 segment.

However, Councillor Jason Broad (South Dundas) said council should hold off on adding more to the micro-surfacing deal until there was more financial information provided.

“We still haven’t seen last year’s audited budget numbers,” he told council. “So far, Pittston Bridge has come under budget, cold-in-place and hot mix [paving] tenders have come under budget, and Cass Bridge has come under budget, but we are going to see a report where we are overspending on winter maintenance.”

He highlighted that council spent over $1 million from reserves while only placing $500K back in the last budget. With volatile energy markets affecting the price of oil due to the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, waiting might be the better option.

“We shouldn’t come back with more asks until we have the 2025 budget audited and approved by us, and know where some of these other costs or going to come in.”

Councillor Martin Lang (South Glengarry) asked if there was time for council to get better financial numbers before committing to more changes to the contract. Grant responded they had until September.

Warden François Landry said looking at transportation, the big ticket item is fuel costs.

“Everything is tied to it and I think with the uncertainty that we’re right now in, I think it would be prudent,” Landry said of removing the additional road work.