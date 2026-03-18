This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 18, 2026

March 18, 2026 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Counties seeks input for roadside tree planting program;
  • Community Living Dundas County celebrates 50 years;
  • This weather is for the (sled) dogs;
  • Local voice at risk as Conservation power shifts upward;
  • In this hunt every egg is special, some extra special;
  • Cass Bridge tender under budget;
  • Province moving forward with Brockville jail expansion;
  • Editorial – Access denied;
  • FC Forge win 2025-26 MILK U16 Futsal championship;
  • These stories and more including our special home improvement feature.

Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday morning.

Discover more from Morrisburg Leader

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.