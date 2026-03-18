This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 18, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Counties seeks input for roadside tree planting program;
- Community Living Dundas County celebrates 50 years;
- This weather is for the (sled) dogs;
- Local voice at risk as Conservation power shifts upward;
- In this hunt every egg is special, some extra special;
- Cass Bridge tender under budget;
- Province moving forward with Brockville jail expansion;
- Editorial – Access denied;
- FC Forge win 2025-26 MILK U16 Futsal championship;
- These stories and more including our special home improvement feature.
Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday morning.
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