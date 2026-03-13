Obituary – June Elliott

Passed away peacefully at the Montfort Hospital in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, June Elliott (nee Herriman) of Nepean, age 96. Loving mother of Greg Elliott (Kathy) of Nepean and David Elliott (Rhonda) of Delta. Dear sister of Iris Anderson. June will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Sarah, Julie, Rebecca, Daniel and her great-grandchildren Abigail, Keith and Kaden Rankin and Tyler Graham. She was predeceased by her parents Clifford and Mary Herriman (nee Merkley), her sisters Beatrice Beckstead (Bill), Thelma Chuter, Jean Jones and her brother Hubert “Goldie” Herriman (Janet). She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A spring graveside interment service will be held at the Boucks Hill Cemetery. Donations to charity of your choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.