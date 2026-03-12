Morrisburg Arena entrance transformation $1.1 million

MORRISBURG – As hockey and skating seasons are concluding at the Morrisburg arena, municipal officials are busy preparing to get a major renovation project underway during the offseason.

Eight bids, all exceeding one million dollars, were received in response to the Morrisburg arena entrance project tender.

The lowest bid from Premium Construction came in at $1,095,890, and South Dundas Council awarded them the project at a special council meeting held Monday.

This project has been years in the making with the schematic designs prepared in 2021, the completion of tender-ready documents in 2022, and annual allocations of municipal funds being set aside during budget deliberations.

In 2025, South Dundas successfully secured a grant of nearly $500,000 from the province through the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund.

“All current building users and tenants have been notified of the upcoming work,” said David Jansen, director of parks, recreation and facilities in his March 9 council report. “Throughout the construction period, staff will provide regular updates to stakeholders to minimize operational disruptions.”

The tender bid does exceed the initial project estimate, however reserve funds will be used to bridge the gap.

Jansen expects construction to start in early April, with a timeline of about 18 weeks, so completion should be around mid-August, in time for the next hockey/skating season.