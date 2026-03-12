Further delay to plaza fee talks

SOUTH DUNDAS – For a second consecutive meeting lack of quorum delayed movement towards the final steps of the implementation of plaza user fees.

South Dundas deputy mayor, who is one of the only three members of council participating in this decision-making process was absent from the March 18 council meeting.

South Dundas mayor Jason Broad and councillor Cole Veinotte have both declared conflict on the plaza matter since both have family who own properties in the plazas.

As a result of the lack of quorum the discussions will be shifted to the March 18 regular meeting of council.

The Municipality is working towards collection of the new fees for the Iroquois Plaza in 2027 and collection of the new fees for the Morrisburg Plaza in 2028.

The fees proposed in the report reflect calculations based on average operational costs and are determined based on square footage and the percentage of parking requirements for the businesses.

If approved as presented, fees in the Iroquois Plaza would range from about $133 for a 405 square foot office to $3,934 for a retail store just under 12,000 square feet in size. A 4,000 square foot restaurant in the Iroquois Plaza shows a fee calculation of just over $1,765.

According to the report, Morrisburg Plaza fees range from a low of about $153 for a 403 square foot office to a high of $8,379 for a 22,000 square foot retail space. A 3,600 square foot restaurant in the Morrisburg Plaza could see a new fee of just about $5,400 if council approves the report as presented.