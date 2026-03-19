In this hunt every egg is special, some extra special

MORRISBURG – An artist with an idea and some hand-painted eggs last year held a community Easter Egg Hunt, on a whim.

Last year, artist Margi Laurin hid 30 eggs that she hand-decorated and hid the along the Morrisburg waterfront walking path an invited folks through social media to find the eggs.

Last year, about half of those eggs that she decorated and hid, were real eggs. Not only was it tedious work preparing those real eggs for the art work, it was wasteful, she explained.

As soon as an artist friend tipped her off about the dollar store eggs that look just like the real thing, she switched to drawing on and colouring those eggs instead.

That artist friend who told her about the eggs is the same friend, who she met through her pumpkin carving experience, who gave her the inspiration to start the community egg hunt because they were hosting a similar event in their community.

“Last year, we didn’t really plan anything, we were just winging it,” said Margi. “We didn’t know what to expect, but people really liked it, so we decided to do it again.”

Margi hand draws the characters on all of the eggs using pencils and markers. This year there’s 72 of them. The six dozen eggs feature various well known logos and characters. The decorated eggs will be hidden in the Morrisburg waterfront parks.

Because they are handmade works of art, Margi asks that people take only one egg per person. “You can look all you want but please just take one,” she said.

“There will be some special eggs with prizes attached,” said Margi.

“You will know they are special, they will be well-marked and have instructions about how to claim your prize.”

This second annual hunt will take place Good Friday, which is Friday, April 3. Margi asks that those participating in the hunt wait until 8 a.m. to start searching.