Fawthrop new SDG Counties CAO

CORNWALL – SDG Counties has hired South Glengarry Chief Administrative Officer Jamie Fawthrop as its new CAO, effective June 1.

SDG Counties council held an in-camera meeting March 6 off site at the Best Western Parkway Inn and Conference Centre to interview candidates and select the new CAO.

Prior to being South Glengarry’s CAO, Fawthrop held several municipal administration roles within the City of Cornwall. This includes economic development, recreation, and infrastructure.

“I am honoured to join SDG Counties and excited for the opportunity to serve this dynamic and growing region,” said Fawthrop. “I look forward to collaborating with Council and our dedicated staff as we build on SDG Counties’ strong momentum and plan for a bright, sustainable future.”

A graduate of Queen’s University’s Engineering program and a certified professional engineer, Fawthrop was hired to replace retiring SDG CAO Maureen Adams. This is his second CAO appointment in less than two years, having been hired by South Glengarry in August 2024 to be their CAO.

“Jamie brings a wealth of municipal knowledge, proven leadership, and a deep understanding of our region,” said SDG Counties Warden François Landry. “Council is pleased to welcome him aboard, and we are confident he will serve our communities with integrity, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.”

Fawthrop will take over for Adams June 1. His appointment is the latest in a round of CAO musical chairs that have taken place in the past five years. Fawthrop is SDG Counties’ third CAO in five years. South Dundas is on its third CAO in four years, North Dundas, North Glengarry, and North Stormont have each hired new CAOs in the past year. When Fawthrop’s replacement in South Glengarry is hired, that will be that township’s fourth CAO in five years. Meanwhile, the City of Cornwall has seen two CAO hired in the past three years.