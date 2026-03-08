Former Member of the Morrisburg District Lions Club

Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Bill Tupper of Williamsburg, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Pat Tupper (nee Jackson). Loving companion of Joan Hess. Dear father of Derek Tupper (Corrinne) of Morrisburg, Doug Tupper (Helen) of Stampville and Dale Tupper (Robbie-Lyn) of Finch. Dear brother of Anna Poulin of Ottawa, Roger Tupper (Jean) of Winchester and Steven Tupper (late Edna) of Winchester. Dear brother-in-law of Cathy Tupper of Boucks Hill. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Stephanie (Ben), James (Kat), Colin (Erica), Christopher (Jenni), Nick (Kathryn), Lesley-Ann (Ryan), Andrew (Sarah), Cassidy (Tyler) and his great-grandchildren Kiara, Paisley, Levi, Harrison, Jackson and Ella. He was predeceased by his parents Howard and Alice Tupper, his daughter Debbie Tupper, his grandson Shawn O’Neill, his sisters Barbara Wells and Betty Dillabough and his brother Philip Tupper. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held at the Cedar Glen Golf Club on Sunday, June 7th from 2-4 p.m. Donations to the J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Interment of cremated remains will be at New Union Cemetery. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.