Obituary – Marian Ruddock

It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Marian Isabella Ruddock (nee Abraham) on March 04, 2026 at Southbridge in Cornwall, ON in the presence of her immediate family.

Marian will be forever missed by her children – Lee Ann (Doug) Hamilton, Wes (Sandy) Ruddock, Bob (Jill Dumaresq) Ruddock and Joyce (Rick) Gamble. She was a much loved grandmother to Tyler (Christie) Gamble, Ryan (Jordana) Gamble and Lisa (Kyle) Lagace. A proud great grandmother to Brynn, Harvey, Sloane, Tatum, Quinn and Dean. She is also survived by many close nieces and nephews. Marian was predeceased by her husband, Royce (2017), her brother, Fraser (Daphne) Abraham, her sister, Rosslyn (Bill)Tetley and her brothers-in-law, John (Velma) Ruddock and Franklyn (Marilyn) Ruddock.

Born in Montreal to Dr. Johnston and Marian Abraham, Marian spent all of her long and happy married life in Dewittville, QC raising four children, working with Royce to establish, build and grow a successful general store business and participate as a leader and volunteer in many community activities. A couple of her favourites were the Dewittville Women’s Institute and the St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Women’s Auxiliary. Marian was a very gracious and accomplished hostess. She made everything look so easy and effortless. She and Royce loved nothing better than entertaining their family and friends at their welcoming home featuring great food and drink – occasions that were always infused with great stories and lots of love and laughter.

The family wishes to thank the devoted staff both at Southbridge, Cornwall and the Chartwell Hartford Residence in Morrisburg for their expert and caring support of Marian after she began a new life chapter after her life in Dewittville.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Marian’s Life will be held at the St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Huntingdon, QC on Saturday, March 21 2026 with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm followed by a service at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow. A private family interment service will follow in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family will greatly appreciate donations made to the Huntingdon County Hospital Foundation – Women’s Auxiliary, the Barrie Memorial Hospital Women’s Auxiliary, SABEC or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.