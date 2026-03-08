Obituary – Dorothy Reddick

Passed away peacefully at the Wellington House Nursing Home in Prescott on Thursday, March 5, 2026, Dorothy Reddick (nee Merkley) of Iroquois, age 92. Loving mother of Graham Reddick (Pamela) of Prescott and Betty Hamilton (Roy Coughler) of Cardinal. Dorothy will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jennifer Carter (Paul), Matthew Reddick (Elizabeth), Krista Robertson (Scott), Stewart Coughler (Tina) and her great-grandchildren Chelsea, Brianna, Rilyn and Graysen. Special aunt of Laurie Ouimet (Pierre). She was predeceased by her parents Mahlon and Eliza Merkley (nee James) and her brother Gerald Merkley (Lois). She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Sunday, March 8th from 1-3 p.m. There will be no formal funeral service. Spring interment will be at Dundela Cemetery. Donations to the Wellington House Activity Fund would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.