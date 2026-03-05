Charges laid in South Stormont overdose death

INGLESIDE – Ontario Provincial Police from the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry detachment have charged a 22-year-old man from Ottawa with manslaughter and drug offences relating to the 2022 drug overdose death of a 20-year-old woman north of Ingleside.

On October 28, 2022, SD&G OPP responded to a residence on Neville Road northwest of Osnabruck Centre. Police found a 20-year-old woman who was unresponsive She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined that the victim died from an opioid overdose. The local detachment, working with the Criminal Investigations branch have been investigating the source of the opioids since the time of the woman’s death. That investigation resulted in an arrest last Friday (February 27, 2026).

Police charged 22-year-old Ibraheem Khalifeh of Ottawa with one count of Manslaughter, and two counts of Trafficking a Schedule I substance (opioids).

Khalifeh was remanded into custody pending a hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall March 2. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on March 6. Khalifeh has two other criminal matters in the Ottawa court, both from 2025.

The OPP did not identify the overdose victim.

The investigation was assisted by the OPP’s provincial auto theft division, the organized crime bureau, Ottawa Police Service, Cornwall Police Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations in the United States.