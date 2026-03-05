Two local UCV events named to Top 100 events in Ontario

MORRISBURG – Two popular events held annually at Upper Canada Village have been named as Top 100 events in Ontario according to Festivals and Events Ontario.

Pumpkinferno and Alight at Night were named to the organization’s top 100 list for 2026. FEO is a non-profit tourism industry organization representing tourism operators, festivals, events, and other groups within Ontario’s event industry.

The two Morrisburg-based events at Upper Canada Village are operated by the St. Lawrence Parks Commission. The SLPC’s Fort Fright at Fort Henry was also named to the Top 100 list.

“SLPC is honoured to be recognized among Ontario’s best festivals and events,” said Geoff Waycik, director of historic sites. “Pumpkinferno, Fort Fright, and Alight at Night are made possible by the passion and talent of our teams, partners, and sponsors. This recognition is a testament to their dedication to creating remarkable and memorable experiences for guests from across the province and around the world.”

The SLPC said that the three events generated nearly $18 million in economic impact in 2025. Individual statistics for each event was not available.

Unlike some industry awards, where organizations pay to enter an awards competition and only compete against other organizations who paid to enter, the Top 100 honours were merit based. Only two events in Ottawa and one in Kingston made the list for Eastern Ontario this year.

“SLPC did not have to pay to enter the competition,” confirmed SLPC Communications Officer Katie Forrester.

Alight at Night celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2025-26, while Pumpkinferno will celebrate its 15th anniversary in Fall 2026.

Recognition by the FEO focused on the creativity and quality of the events, and the guest experience.

In addition to FEO awards, the SLPC has won Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Currently, the Upper Canada Village is closed for the remaining winter season. However, Forrester also confirmed the village will open for its busy summer season on Saturday, May 9. This year will mark the 65th anniversary of the opening of the village.

“As per tradition, the following day (May 10), on Mother’s Day, moms get free admission into the Village,” she said.