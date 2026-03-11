This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 11, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Morrisburg Arena entrance transformation $1.1 million;
- Dundas Seed Show Baking Contest sees record number of submissions;
- South Dundas getting creative with fire service leadership model;
- Further delay to plaza fee talks;
- Province to merge Conservation Authorities moving forward;
- Updated spring flood watch;
- Editorial – Government messaging is not journalism;
- Running club for youth in Iroquois;
- Ndidi O Delivers Powerful Performance in Morrisburg;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Selected stories are published online beginning Thursday mornings.
Discover more from Morrisburg Leader
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.