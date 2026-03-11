This week’s headlines in The Leader – March 11, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Morrisburg Arena entrance transformation $1.1 million;
  • Dundas Seed Show Baking Contest sees record number of submissions;
  • South Dundas getting creative with fire service leadership model;
  • Further delay to plaza fee talks;
  • Province to merge Conservation Authorities moving forward;
  • Updated spring flood watch;
  • Editorial – Government messaging is not journalism;
  • Running club for youth in Iroquois;
  • Ndidi O Delivers Powerful Performance in Morrisburg;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

