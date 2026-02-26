Obituary – Sharon Helen Wereley

Peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital, on Monday, February 23, 2026. Sharon Wereley (nee Tindal) of Morrisburg at the age of 74. Dearly beloved wife of Keith Wereley of Morrisburg. Loving mother of Wendy Wereley-Donald (Ken McMahon of Osnabruck Centre and Sherry Wereley (David Svendsen) of Glen Becker. Dear sister of Sandra Baker of Morrisburg. Beloved grandmother of Cole, Emma, Brandon, Tabetha, Tiffany and great grandchildren Ethan and Ruby. Predeceased by her parents John and Irene Tindal (nee Reddick) and by her grandson Kegan.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, March 5 from 11am until time of the service at the funeral home at 1pm. Donations to the OSPCA or WDMH Dialysis Unit would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.