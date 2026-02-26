Obituary – Roy Brent Barkley

Peacefully at home on Monday, February 23, 2026. Roy Barkley of Hanesville at the age of 68. Dearly beloved husband of the late Sharon Barkley (nee Levere). Loving father of Amanda Barkley and Cory (Stacey) Barkley. Dear brother of Janet Hamilton (Eric), Louis Johnson (Bruce), Lynda Ferguson (Richard), and Ray Barkley (Joan). Dear grandfather of Carter and Carson.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Saturday, March 7 from 11am until the time of the service at the funeral home at 1pm. Donations to the Winchester Hospital or BGH Palliative Care Unit would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.