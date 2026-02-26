James “Skip” Wellington Hollingshead

Peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home, on Monday, February 23, 2026. Jim Hollingshead of Iroquois at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Gwen Hollingshead (nee McLaren). Loving father of Brian (Cathy) of Montreal, Darlene Hollingshead (Bill Highland) of Cole Harbor NS and dear grandfather of Laurel Hollingshead. Jim will be remembered by his extended family Ray, Wayne Susan and David as well as nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents James and Jean Hollingshead and by his infant sister and twin infant brothers.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be announced at a later date in St. Thomas, ON. Donations to Cancer Society or the Charity of Choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois, ON. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.