Listen to The Music rocked the Playhouse

MORRISBURG – Doobie Brothers tribute group Listen to The Music, took to the Upper Canada Playhouse stage to a nearly packed house on February 21 for two shows.

The Toronto-based group was a veritable greatest hits live album, performing many of the Doobie Brothers’ top hits such as “China Grove”, “Taking It to The Streets”, “What a Fool Believes”, “Long Train Runnin’”, and the tribute group’s namesake, “Listen to The Music”.

The performance is the first of three musical shows this winter/spring at the playhouse. Listen To The Music is billed as the “ultimate Doobie Brothers tribute band” and the group lived up to that moniker Saturday night.

Led by drummer and vocalist Kevin O’Donnell, the group includes Riley O’Donnell (vocals/guitar), James Naro (vocals/guitar), Chris Dahmer (vocals/keyboards), and Dave Johns (bass). Listen to The Music had heads bobbing and feet tapping throughout their two performances at the UCP.

The group’s performance was an authentic reproduction of the band it pays tribute to. From the more soulful sound of the Michael McDonald era of the Doobie Brothers to the group’s folk roots, Listen to The Music covered all the bases from 1970 to 1982.

Watching Listen to The Music’s performance was a reminder of how much of an impact the Doobie Brothers had in the rock genre. I had forgotten that some of the songs they played were indeed those of the Doobie Brothers. Sitting in the theatre, I was taken back to listening to CKLC-AM as a kid, but with better acoustics. I do wish they had played “Black Water” that night, but with a large catalogue of songs to pick from, something else would have been left off.

This performance reminded me why tribute groups like Listen to The Music are important. Many of the groups we all grew up listening to, or began listening to as kids, no longer tour. In some instances, band members have moved on to the great studio beyond. If the groups are still touring, they perform only in large cities and often at a very high ticket price.

Tribute groups help keep the memories of these bands’ great music, and often our own memories of that music, alive. For a few hours, those who attend get to have fun listening to the music they enjoy, performed by talented musicians. Fun!

Listen to The Music was definitely a show worth seeing. And if you missed them, the group already said they wanted to return in the future. Do not miss out next time.