Acoustic Stage welcomes Ndidi O

MORRISBURG – Combining soul, blues, contemporary roots, and folk music, two-time JUNO award nominee Ndidi O will take to the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage March 7. Special guest for the show is Alexandria-based artist Katie Ditschun.

This is the first time Ndidi O will perform at the SLAS. Her show is part of a short Ontario tour in support of her upcoming album, “It’s About Time,” which will be released the day before her Morrisburg show. The album was recorded in Ireland.

In speaking with The Leader, she said she was looking forward to playing again in Ontario, and specifically at the Acoustic Stage. The Vancouver-based artist recently returned from performing in Ireland.

“My career started in Ontario and I have not been back to play in approximately 20 years. So it feels like a homecoming of sorts.”

Over her 20-year career, she has moved from where she started in the blues, but considers herself more of a folk and roots singer songwriter now.

“I think it is a natural evolution,” she said. “I find my storytelling and vocal performance are more within the world of folk than blues now. I am older now and a little tired. I also know myself more and want to sit in story and share experiences a lot more than be so bombastic.”

While she started in blues and ended up in folk, both genres are influences.

“I think that is what has always drawn me to these forms of music is that they are both rooted in telling everyday life stories and allow for more life to be told within them than some other genres that tend to be romantic love-focused. Folk and the blues have always been music for the everyday person, just trying to live.”

Ndidi O explained that she loved to play in spaces like at the Acoustic Stage in Morrisburg.

“I love acoustic stages and spaces that allow for natural sound to reverberate which this stage does and that myself and the audience are in close capacity to each other, it makes for a much more personal and interactive show which is how I prefer to perform live.”

Her concert March 7 will feature songs from her new release, and her prior release “Simple Songs for Complicated Times” which was released in 2024. Two singles from her new album are already out, “Old Crone” and “Come on Home.” There may also be a few songs from her previous six albums that may be played next Saturday.

Ndidi O received two nominations in January from the Canadian Blues Music Awards, for Blues Song of the Year, and for Female Blues Vocalist of the Year.

For her, live performances are something special.

“I always hope that audience leaves having been entertained, having had fun, and felt safe to sit in their feelings whatever those feelings may be and are able to leave em all at the show afterwards. I hope they leave the venue feeling seen, and loved. That they leave with joy in their hearts is always my hope.”

SLAS Artistic Director Sandra Whitworth said Ndidi O’s reputation is formidable.

“She delivers concerts of raw, honest storytelling, where blues, folk, rock, and soul converge—where her voice, lyrics, banter, impeccable band, and emotional truth combine to leave audiences deeply moved.”

Opening for Ndidi O is an artist who was featured in the 2025 edition of the Intimate Acoustics showcase at the SLAS – Katie Ditschun.

“I’m looking forward to singing my heart out,” she told The Leader. “Performing at the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage is wonderfully fun. There’s a warm and friendly atmosphere and everyone is incredibly welcoming. “

Drawing inspiration from empathy, Ditschun said her songs are rooted in personal experiences.

“Of hope, or loss; resilience, and growth — I strive to communicate these in ways that everyone can apply to their own lives,” she explained.

On the venue, she said the Acoustic Stage gives her the opportunity to form a bond with the audience. “Feeling that on stage is extremely inspiring. In a venue like this, you can give everyone in the audience the feeling that you are performing directly to, and personally for, them.”

She released her debut album in 2019 and her most recent EP, “There Will Be Flowers” has was released in 2024. The jazz-inspired artist will perform a range of songs from straight jazz numbers to some that have a pop/folk feel. She also draws on influences from funk, disco, and soul.

“Lyrically, I’ve been leaning more toward a conversational or storytelling approach,” she said.

On her second time performing in Morrisburg, she said she hoped attendees are moved to use their one voice to spread messages o hope and love.

“And that they are reminded that even after a storm, there will be flowers.”