Jr. Lions swept from NCJHL playoffs

MORRISBURG – The Morrisburg Lions have exited the 2026 National Capital Junior Hockey League playoffs, losing four games straight to the top-seeded Vankleek Hill Cougars.

After a strong performance in the opening weekend with close scores in games one and two of the series, the Cougars mauled the Lions for games three and four.

In Vankleek Hill Saturday night (February 21), the Cougars fired in three goals in the first period and two goals each in the second and third periods for a 7-0 shutout win. There were 60 penalty minutes awarded in the game including two 10 minute misconducts for Morrisburg, and a bench penalty for Vankleek Hill. Three of the seven goals scored by the Cougars were power-play goals.

Things did not improve for Morrisburg in Sunday’s game four. The Cougars led 1-0 after 20 minutes. A power-play goal by Jordan Elliott (from Robbie Wilgosh and Eliott Chisholm) tied the game three minutes into the second period. The Cougars retook the lead 2-1 minutes later. In the final three minutes of the third period, Vankleek Hill scored three more goals, two of them power-play goals. The Lions trailed the Cougars 5-1 going into the third period.

Vankleek Hill added five more goals in the third period, four of them power-play goals, as they won the game 10-1 and the series four games straight.

The Morrisburg Lions close out the season with a record of five wins, 26 losses and one over-time loss for 11 points.

Around the League…

Vankleek Hill was not the only team to close out their first round playoff series. The Westport Rideaus dispatched the Cumberland Castors in four straight games. The Rideaus will play the Kanata Kings who grounded the Metcalfe Jets in four games. The Cougars will have to wait to see who their opponent is as the St. Isidore Eagles avoided elimination, beating the South Grenville Rangers 6-4 February 22. The Rangers hold a 3-2 series league over the Eagles.