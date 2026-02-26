Obituary – Kevin Dwight Casselman

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Kevin Casselman of Williamsburg at the age of 62. Loving father of Kaitlyn Casselman and Allison Casselman. Dear brother of Karen Ruest (Wayne MacSweyn) and Chris Casselman (Denise). Predeceased by his parents Bert and Susan Casselman (nee Pharoah) and his brother Korey Casselman. Dear brother-in-law of Brenda Casselman. Dear grandfather of Ella-Rose, Finlay, Sophia and Easton. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced. Donations to the WDMH would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.