Obituary – Marion Rose De Gray

Suddenly, as a result of a snowmobile accident at the family cottage, on Saturday, February 21, 2026, Marion Rose De Gray (nee Marcellus) of Iroquois, in her 84th year, tragically passed over to the other side. Loving wife of the late John Ambrose De Gray for 59 ½ years. Proud and loving mother of Eric, Ronald (Michele) and Barry. Dear sister of Brenda Marcellus and Arthur Marcellus (Jean) and sister-in-law of Debbie Bishop. Marion will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Devon, Reilly, Dawson, Rowan and Leanne and her great-grandchild Roy De Gray.

Marion will be remembered as church organist at Knox Presbyterian Church for 25 years. She taught six schools in five days in Dundas County throughout her dedicated career to teaching in the elementary school system. During her time with the church, she was CGIT leader, and dedicated choir director. Her passion for Christmas cantatas, both in her community and in Texas, along with many years of school concerts, and winning many awards at the Kiwanis music festival with her students, generated hundreds of talented musicians throughout her communities, with many going on to professional careers musically. Her passion for nature and family were celebrated for many years at Mazinaw Lake, her second home for 50 years, which she considered to be her own “little piece of Heaven” as she passed over.

She was predeceased by her parents Roy and Lillian Marcellus (nee Hoy) and by her brother Gordon Marcellus. Marion will be remembered by nieces Laura and Erica, nephews Garrett and Ryan, great-nephews Brody, Cooper, Griffin, Aiden, and great niece Eloise, many cousins, her extended family and great friends for over 20 winter years in Mission, Texas.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday March 6, 2026, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at the Knox Presbyterian Church in Morrisburg on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 11 a.m. Donations to the Knox Presbyterian Church, Morrisburg or to support musical education initiatives would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.