$11 million production deal for Greenfield

February 26, 2026 Phillip Blancher – Local Journalism Initiative Reporter News

JOHNSTOWN – A dispute between the provincial government over the closure of the Crown Royal bottling plant in western Ontario has resulted in a win fall for an Eastern Ontario distillery plant.

Diageo PLC, which owns brands including Crown Royal, Smirnoff, and Captain Morgan, agreed to a $23 million investment package with the Ontario government. The largest part of that package is an $11 million in spending to buy grain neutral spirits from Greenfield Global in Johnstown.  Greenfield has produced fuel ethanol, corn oil, and distillers’ grains at the Johnstown facility since 2008. Much of Greenfield’s Eastern Ontario production is bought from local producers.

“This agreement with Diageo reflects the  strength of our agrifood and manufacturing sectors, and the value of  standing up for workers,” said Minster of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy. “By working collaboratively with industry, we  are building a stronger, more resilient supply chain while ensuring that  companies benefiting from Ontario’s marketplace invest back into our  people and our communities.”

Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Mayor Tory Deschamps said the investment by Diageo reinforces the roll Eastern Ontario has in agriculture and processing, including in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal.

“This $11 million investment is a strong statement that rural Ontario matters,” Deschamps continued. “By investing directly in local production at Greenfield Global, this  commitment supports our agricultural producers, protects skilled Ontario  jobs, and keeps value‑added manufacturing rooted in rural communities  rather than moving it elsewhere.”

The deal between the Ontario Government and Diageo was announced after the threat of removing Crown Royal products from LCBO store shelves. In September 2025, Premier Doug Ford poured out a bottle of Crown Royal in anger over about 200 jobs lost in Amherstburg with that company’s bottling plant closing.

Under the deal, Diageo will contribute $500,000 to Invest WindsorEssex for economic development, and another $500,000 to support community projects in Amherstburg.

The Crown Royal bottling plant closure was not reversed.

Discover more from Morrisburg Leader

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.