$11 million production deal for Greenfield

JOHNSTOWN – A dispute between the provincial government over the closure of the Crown Royal bottling plant in western Ontario has resulted in a win fall for an Eastern Ontario distillery plant.

Diageo PLC, which owns brands including Crown Royal, Smirnoff, and Captain Morgan, agreed to a $23 million investment package with the Ontario government. The largest part of that package is an $11 million in spending to buy grain neutral spirits from Greenfield Global in Johnstown. Greenfield has produced fuel ethanol, corn oil, and distillers’ grains at the Johnstown facility since 2008. Much of Greenfield’s Eastern Ontario production is bought from local producers.

“This agreement with Diageo reflects the strength of our agrifood and manufacturing sectors, and the value of standing up for workers,” said Minster of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy. “By working collaboratively with industry, we are building a stronger, more resilient supply chain while ensuring that companies benefiting from Ontario’s marketplace invest back into our people and our communities.”

Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Mayor Tory Deschamps said the investment by Diageo reinforces the roll Eastern Ontario has in agriculture and processing, including in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal.

“This $11 million investment is a strong statement that rural Ontario matters,” Deschamps continued. “By investing directly in local production at Greenfield Global, this commitment supports our agricultural producers, protects skilled Ontario jobs, and keeps value‑added manufacturing rooted in rural communities rather than moving it elsewhere.”

The deal between the Ontario Government and Diageo was announced after the threat of removing Crown Royal products from LCBO store shelves. In September 2025, Premier Doug Ford poured out a bottle of Crown Royal in anger over about 200 jobs lost in Amherstburg with that company’s bottling plant closing.

Under the deal, Diageo will contribute $500,000 to Invest WindsorEssex for economic development, and another $500,000 to support community projects in Amherstburg.

The Crown Royal bottling plant closure was not reversed.