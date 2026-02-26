Edwardsburgh-Cardinal awarded EASE grant

SPENCERVILLE – Residents in Cardinal and Johnstown will see new inclusive fitness stations and paved pathways around their villages.

AAThe province’s Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility announced $57,935 in funding on February 19 for the new amenities. It is part of a more than $2 million fund called Enhancing Access to Spaces for Everyone — which is meant to build inclusive and accessible spaces in Ontario. More than 40 projects were approved this year.

“We are creating communities where everyone can participate fully,” said Minister Raymond Cho. “Our government is supporting innovative and impactful projects that will help create a more inclusive province for people in every corner of our province.”

EASE grants are available to municipalities, not-for-profit groups and Indigenous organizations for up to $60,000.

Edwardburgh-Cardinal’s project is meant to help promote active living and reduce isolation in the communities.

“Council is very grateful to the Province of Ontario, Seniors and Accessibility Minister Ray Cho as well as MPP Steve Clark for the EASE grant funding,” Mayor Tory Deschamps told The Leader. “his fantastic investment in TWPEC seniors will help to promote outdoor activity and great use of our community spaces.”

Brockville, Prescott, Maxville, and Cornwall also received funds through EASE this year.