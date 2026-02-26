St. Lawrence Seaway opens March 22

CORNWALL – It was barely over a month ago since the last ships of the season sailed through the St. Lawrence Seaway in Eastern Ontario. However, the 2026 shipping season is under a month away from starting.

The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation announced last week that the international waterway’s Montréal-Lake Ontario and Welland Canal sections will open to all traffic on March 22 at 8 a.m.

The 2026 shipping is scheduled to run through to January 5, 2027. It is the third year of a pilot program to extend the shipping season later than usual.

Cold weather and ice buildup in the Montréal-area canals delayed the end of the 2025 shipping season by a week in early 2026.