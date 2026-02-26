WDMH receives nearly $200,000 for more CT scans and surgeries

CORNWALL – Local hospitals received an over $1.8 million shot in the arm from the provincial government on Thursday (February 19).

Local MPP and Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn announced in Cornwall that the Winchester District Memorial Hospital and Cornwall Community Hospital will each receive funding for more CT scan hours, and increased surgical procedures.

Quinn said the new funding recognized the importance of getting care quickly and close to home.

“This is going to improve quality access to care locally. This is a great day for everyone,” he said.

WDMH will receive $59,250 to increased CT scan capacity at the hospital by about 237 operating hours, meanwhile the CCH will receive $701,500 – which translates to about 2,800 additional operation hours for their CT machine. This machine was just replaced last fall.

To address surgical backlogs at the hospitals, and help see more surgeries completed, the WDMH will receive $134,900, while the CCH will receive $961,200. Officials could not provide a number at the announcement for how many additional procedures would take place with the new funding.

“This is a very welcome investment,” said WDMH CEO Cholly Boland. “We’ll be able to extend the reach, extend the services within our surgical program, within our diagnostic imaging program, and it will make a difference to our patients.”

CCH CEO and President Jeanette Despatie said the funding will improve timely access to care at her hospital.

“As demand for services grow and our community evolves, ongoing investment is essential to ensure that we provide exceptional care and that we enhance access and meet the needs of the people we serve.”

The one-time funding announced for the two hospitals is part of the province’s 2025 budget.