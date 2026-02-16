Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, Wilma Montroy (nee Markell) of Dundela, 3 days short of her 65th birthday. Loving wife of Bernie Montroy for 49 years. Loving mother of Cindy Tyo (Darren) of Ingleside. Dear sister of Shirley Amell (Don) of Williamsburg, Ross Markell of Glen Stewart and Lorne Markell of Cornwall. Wilma will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Trevor, Tyrone, Emily and her great-grandchildren Delaney and Ariettie. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Helen Markell, her son Robert “Chubby” Montroy, her sisters Goldie Markell, Viola O’Neil and Joyce Markell, her great-grandson Wyatt Markell and her nieces Julie Markell and Lacie O’Neil. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Wilma’s life will be held at the Williamsburg Oddfellows Hall on Thursday, February 19th from 2-4 p.m. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.