Obituary – Gloria Anne Ellis

Gloria Anne (Payne) Ellis, aged 86, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2026, surrounded by the family she so dearly loved. She was the heart of her family, known for her warmth and the genuine way she cared for those around her.

Gloria was born at home in Brinston, Ontario, on September 4, 1939. She was the cherished daughter of the late Greta Payne. Gloria is survived by her loving husband, Wellington (Duke) Ellis, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage and a life of mutual devotion and care.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Glenn Payne, Donnie Payne, and Rita (Payne) Montpetit. Gloria is remembered with love by her dear sister, Marilyn Payne.

Gloria’s greatest pride was her family. She was the devoted mother of three daughters: Nancy Wicklund(Dave), Tracey Mills(Iain), and Tricia Ellis(Andrew). Her influence and kindness will live on through her six grandchildren: Nicholas Wicklund, Stephen Wicklund, Brayden Mills, Tyler Mills, Jordyn Mills, and Matthew Bishop. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Gloria will be missed for her kind heart, her wisdom, and the enduring warmth she provided to her home and community.

Funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Iroquois on Thursday, February 19 at 1 p.m. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are donating online or by cheque directly, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Spring Interment at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com