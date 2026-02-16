Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Friday, February 13, 2026, Eleanor Aubrey (nee Michaelis) of Williamsburg, age 93. Loving wife of Eugene Aubrey for 70 years. Loving mother of David Aubrey of Chesterville, Danny Aubrey (Melanie) of Carp, Cathy Proctor (Roy) of Winchester, Carolyn Zappa (Harvey) of White Lake, and Shirlee Breton of Chesterville. Dear sister of Doris Michaelis of New Brunswick. Eleanor will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren James, Candice, Billy, Christopher, Arielle, Anthony, Aidan, Matthew, Steven, Laura, Philip and her great-grandchildren Jack, Daisy, Edison, Levi, Isla, Annie, Willow, Taylor, Reece and great-great grandchild Sadie. She was predeceased by her parents Alfred and Cora Michaelis (nee Souliere), her sisters Edith Michaelis, Carol Lorrain, Lillian Danis and her brothers Wilmer, Butchie, Bobby and Kenny Michaelis. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville. Donations to J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.