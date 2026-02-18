This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 18, 2026

February 18, 2026 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • STEO funding gap means bus changes in store for students;
  • $6.4B for postsecondary schools;
  • Good morning to help Iroquois firefighters;
  • WDMH receives $100k for EV charging stations;
  • Editorial – Tumbler Ridge;
  • Editorial – OSAP changes limits access for all;
  • Jr. Lions trail Cougars two games in playoffs;
  • These stories and much more.

Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online beginning Thursday mornings.

