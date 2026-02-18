This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 18, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- STEO funding gap means bus changes in store for students;
- $6.4B for postsecondary schools;
- Good morning to help Iroquois firefighters;
- WDMH receives $100k for EV charging stations;
- Editorial – Tumbler Ridge;
- Editorial – OSAP changes limits access for all;
- Jr. Lions trail Cougars two games in playoffs;
- These stories and much more.
Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online beginning Thursday mornings.
Discover more from Morrisburg Leader
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.